Telangana HC refuses to stay Group-II exam set for December 15, 16

HYDERABAD: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Monday rejected a writ petition filed by Ravula Jyothi and 22 others, seeking an interim stay on the Group-II examination for 783 posts scheduled to be held from December 15 to 16.
The petitioners, hailing from various districts of Telangana, argued that the dates of the examination coincide with the Railway Recruitment Board’s examination, scheduled between December 16 and 18, for 7,951 posts.
Standing counsel for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) informed the court that all preparations for the Group-II examination have been completed, with more than one lakh candidates having already downloaded their hall tickets.
The total number of applicants for the Group-II examination stands at 5,51,000, and arrangements for logistics, security, centres and invigilators are already in place. Counsel stressed that delaying the examination would deprive a large number of candidates of the opportunity to appear.
The petitioners, through their counsel, argued that postponing the Group-II examination to a later date would allow them to participate in both exams.
However, after considering the arguments of both parties, Justice Karthik stated that it was not feasible to stay the Group-II examination at this stage.
The court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Secretary of TGPSC, Secretary of the Railway Recruitment Board, Lallaguda, Secunderabad, and the Railways Ministry, New Delhi.