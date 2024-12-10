Telangana HC refuses to stay Group-II exam set for December 15, 16

HYDERABAD: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Monday rejected a writ petition filed by Ravula Jyothi and 22 others, seeking an interim stay on the Group-II examination for 783 posts scheduled to be held from December 15 to 16.

The petitioners, hailing from various districts of Telangana, argued that the dates of the examination coincide with the Railway Recruitment Board’s examination, scheduled between December 16 and 18, for 7,951 posts.

Standing counsel for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) informed the court that all preparations for the Group-II examination have been completed, with more than one lakh candidates having already downloaded their hall tickets.