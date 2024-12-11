Actor Mohan Babu booked for allegedly assaulting journalist in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu for allegedly assaulting a video journalist here, police said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, the journalist stated that when he visited Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing "dispute" between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the senior actor confronted him and other journalists aggressively.

He allegedly grabbed the microphone, used "abusive and foul language," and attacked him with it, causing a head injury.

Based on the complaint filed by the 35-year-old journalist, the case was registered under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS at the Pahadishareef police station, a police official said.

Chaos erupted at Mohan Babu's residence on Tuesday night when Manoj, an actor, attempted to enter the house but was denied entry.

During the commotion, the video journalist covering the incident was allegedly attacked.

TV visuals showed Mohan Babu trying to hit the journalist with a microphone.

Condemning the "attack," media personnel protested on Wednesday, demanding an apology from Mohan Babu.

Meanwhile, the actor was admitted to a hospital after complaining of illness.