BRS to boycott orientation session in protest against speaker's actions

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS has decided to boycott the orientation session to be conducted for the benefit of new legislators in the Assembly from Wednesday.

Announcing the decision here on Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Speaker suppressed the rights of the BRS MLAs by arresting them and denying their participation in the first day of the winter session of the Assembly.

He also alleged that the BRS MLAs were arrested when they tried to highlight pressing issues and expose the failures of the state government. At the same time, the Speaker delayed the decision on the disqualification petitions filed against BRS MLAs, who defected to the ruling Congress, he added.

Rama Rao said that in the last session of the Assembly too, the government suppressed the voice of the BRS MLAs. “The Speaker acted unilaterally and did not give opportunity to the BRS MLAs to speak in the last session of the Assembly,” he alleged.

“In protest against the unilateral attitude of the Speaker, the BRS decided to boycott the orientation session,” he said while adding that only a few BRS members are first-time legislators.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited the Osmania Hospital and consoled the Asha workers who sustained injuries during the protest they staged, demanding wage increase at Sultan Bazaar here on Monday. BRS women leaders Tula Uma and others lodged a complaint with the State Women’s Commission, seeking action against police officials for deploying male police personnel during the Asha workers’ protest.