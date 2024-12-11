CM Revanth turns BRS mistakes into Congress’ advantage

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has left his mark on the annals of Telangana history by unveiling Telangana Talli statue on the premises of the state Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.

For Revanth, it was a very smart move. Though the BRS designed a Telangana Talli statue and installed it in Telangana Bhavan during the heady days of statehood movement, the party forgot about unveiling it officially. Though K Chadrasekhar Rao was chief minister of the state, he did not get to install the statue anywhere outside the party office nor did he organise any official event.

This is where the present CM scored over his predecessor. Revanth also brought to light Ande Sri’s forgotten song — Jaya Jayahe Telangana — into limelight and made it the state anthem.

Ande Sri, whom Chandrasekhar Rao ignored when he was in power, was honoured at the Secretariat at the unveiling ceremony of Telangna Talli by the chief minister himself, obviously to remind the BRS and the people that he had not forgotten the Telangana Dalit poet as KCR did. Earlier on Monday, the chief minister made a statement in the Assembly on why he had sought to install a statue which looks similar to a traditional woman in pastoral Telangana.

He also underscored the importance of December 9, the day when, at the instance of Sonia Gandhi in 2009, the then home minister P Chidambaram announced the commencement of the process for the formation of the Telangana state. Sonia Gandhi had made the announcement on her birthday.