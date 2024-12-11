CM Revanth turns BRS mistakes into Congress’ advantage

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has left his mark on the annals of Telangana history by unveiling Telangana Talli statue on the premises of the state Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.
For Revanth, it was a very smart move. Though the BRS designed a Telangana Talli statue and installed it in Telangana Bhavan during the heady days of statehood movement, the party forgot about unveiling it officially. Though K Chadrasekhar Rao was chief minister of the state, he did not get to install the statue anywhere outside the party office nor did he organise any official event.
This is where the present CM scored over his predecessor. Revanth also brought to light Ande Sri’s forgotten song — Jaya Jayahe Telangana — into limelight and made it the state anthem.
Ande Sri, whom Chandrasekhar Rao ignored when he was in power, was honoured at the Secretariat at the unveiling ceremony of Telangna Talli by the chief minister himself, obviously to remind the BRS and the people that he had not forgotten the Telangana Dalit poet as KCR did. Earlier on Monday, the chief minister made a statement in the Assembly on why he had sought to install a statue which looks similar to a traditional woman in pastoral Telangana.
He also underscored the importance of December 9, the day when, at the instance of Sonia Gandhi in 2009, the then home minister P Chidambaram announced the commencement of the process for the formation of the Telangana state. Sonia Gandhi had made the announcement on her birthday.
These measures by Revanth and other Congress leaders are seen as part of the party’s grand design of appropriating to themselves the Telangana legacy. The party leaders are keen on saying that had Sonia Gandhi not decided in favour of Telangana, separate state would have remained a dream implying that it was not the KCR or the BRS that had got Telangana but it was Congress which actually had delivered it.
The chief minister also referred to Telangana state being abbreviated to TS instead of TG which the Telangana protagonists wanted very badly after the formation of the state. On different occasions, Revanth had said that BRS had deliberately chosen TS because it looked similar to TRS.
Revanth after coming to power, had the prefix for vehicles registration numbers and the government institutions changed from TS to TG. The government is still contemplating changing the state emblem too and wants the new design placed in the Assembly before taking a decision.
The pomp and grandeur with which the Telangana Talli statue was unveiled at the Secretariat left no one in doubt about Revanth Reddy’s intentions, that he wants to efface forever KCR and his influence on people from the history of Telangana.