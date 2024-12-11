Telangana IPS cadre review proposal under consideration: Centre informs Lok Sabha

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that a proposal for Telangana IPS cadre review is in active consideration.

In a reply to a question raised by Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said: “A proposal to increase the cadre strength by 29 posts has been received and it is under active consideration in consultation with the stakeholders. However, it is not feasible to prescribe any definite timeframe.”

The last review of Telangana cadre was done in 2016 when the IPS officers strength was increased from 106 to 139.

The state’s cadre review is due since 2021. The Centre wrote a letter to the state government on January 28, 2021 requesting to send a detailed proposal for IPS cadre review. Subsequently, the state government has sent proposals to increase the strength from 136 to 168.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wrote to the Centre on January 4, July 7 and October 7 this year to consider the cadre review proposal.

As per Rule 4(2) of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules 1954, the Union government shall, ordinarily at the interval of every five years, re-examine the strength and composition of each such cadre in consultation with the state government concerned and may make such alterations therein as it deems fit.