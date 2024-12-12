Educator honoured with ‘Bharat Seva Ratna’

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Commission and Social Justice, Telangana Association, honoured eminent personalities who have provided unparalleled services in various fields with the title ‘Bharat Seva Ratna’ on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

Chitteti Rajender Reddy was recognised for his 20 years of dedicated service as an educator.

In 2019, Rajender Reddy established the City Women’s Degree College, which saw significant growth in its first year, enrolling 209 students. The college has since provided job opportunities to many students from underprivileged and middle-class backgrounds.

It has also played a key role in helping students secure positions in multinational companies, while others have achieved impressive ranks at Kakatiya University.

In 2023, Rajender Reddy’s efforts in expanding the Vibrant Academy Centre from Kota, Rajasthan, to Warangal were also noteworthy. To ease the financial burden on students and their families travelling long distances for competitive exams, he has committed himself to offering high-quality coaching for these exams in Warangal, personally supervising a team of experienced and dedicated teachers from Kota.