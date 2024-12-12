Officials should pay for illegal permissions: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday observed that officials will not work properly until orders are not issued to file criminal cases against those who approved permissions for illegal constructions and issued demolition notices later.

Expressing displeasure over giving permissions for illegal structures and demolishing them later, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy noted that paying compensation for houses demolished by the government was not correct. The judge observed that wasting public money for paying compensation for the mistakes committed by officials was not correct.

The judge stated that the situation may warrant the court to issue orders to collect the compensation amounts from the errant officials. He also said that the officials would feel the pinch if their properties were confiscated.

Justice Bhaskar Reddy made these comments while hearing a petition filed by one Sachin and two others against the notices issued for demolishing houses allegedly constructed in the FTL and buffer zone of Mangarasikunta in Narkud village of Shamshabad mandal in Rangareddy district.