Officials should pay for illegal permissions: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday observed that officials will not work properly until orders are not issued to file criminal cases against those who approved permissions for illegal constructions and issued demolition notices later.
Expressing displeasure over giving permissions for illegal structures and demolishing them later, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy noted that paying compensation for houses demolished by the government was not correct. The judge observed that wasting public money for paying compensation for the mistakes committed by officials was not correct.
The judge stated that the situation may warrant the court to issue orders to collect the compensation amounts from the errant officials. He also said that the officials would feel the pinch if their properties were confiscated.
Justice Bhaskar Reddy made these comments while hearing a petition filed by one Sachin and two others against the notices issued for demolishing houses allegedly constructed in the FTL and buffer zone of Mangarasikunta in Narkud village of Shamshabad mandal in Rangareddy district.
The petitioners contended that the officials initially accorded permissions to them and later issued notices for demolition. The court wondered how officials accorded permission to the petitioners to take up construction when it was illegal.
Officials are committing irregularities and giving permissions for the structures and later resorting to demolitions in the name of FTL and buffer zone, the judge noted. The court, however, made it clear that it was not against conservation of water bodies but was only finding fault with the attitude of the officials.
Counsel for the petitioners said that notices were issued on December 4, directing his clients to remove the illegal structures within seven days. It was illegal to demolish the houses without hearing the arguments of the victims, the advocate contended.
The court directed the officials to first fix the FTL and buffer zone. The officials should issue notices as per the Act and give 15 days to the petitioners, the court said. It directed the petitioners to submit documents and other receipts related to their structures.