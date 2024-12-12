Telangana Government receives 80L applications under Indiramma housing scheme

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday instructed the officials to complete the process of verifying applications received from prospective beneficiaries under the state government’s flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme by December 31.

During a video conference he held with the district collectors, the minister said that the government has so far received 80 lakh applications.

Directing the officials to ensure the participation of members of the Indiramma Committees in the verification process, the minister instructed the collectors to appoint one surveyor for every 500 people for verifying the applications.

While directing the collectors to hold daily review meetings, the minister also asked the officials to ensure that all details of applicants are recorded in the dedicated mobile app.