New menu in Telangana government hostels

NALGONDA: A new menu will be introduced on December 14, following a 40% increase in mess charges across all government hostels in the state. To mark the occasion, the state government has planned celebrations in all hostels, with parents and public representatives invited as special guests.

The government has raised diet charges for Gurukuls and welfare hostel students by 40% and, for the first time in 16 years, increased cosmetic charges by 200%. Parents will be briefed over details of the new menu. The event aims to raise awareness among mothers about their children’s nutrition and promote family participation.

Flex banners displaying the updated menu will be set up. Parents will learn about the government’s efforts to provide international education standards, quality nutrition, and infrastructure in institutions like Young India Integrated Residential Schools.