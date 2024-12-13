'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4. The actor has been booked under 105 (Culpable homicide) and 118 (1) (Causing Hurt) of BNS sections.

Police have filed a case against the management of Sandhya Theatre, where the incident took place, as well as against the actor and his security team. The stampede resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her son, Sreethej, critically injured.

Officials revealed that they had not been informed about the actor's arrival for the premiere. Allu Arjun was taken into custody on Friday by the officials of the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad, where the case has been registered.

Under 105 BNS section, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than five years but which may extend to ten years.