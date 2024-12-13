'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4. The actor has been booked under 105 (Culpable homicide) and 118 (1) (Causing Hurt) of BNS sections.
Police have filed a case against the management of Sandhya Theatre, where the incident took place, as well as against the actor and his security team. The stampede resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her son, Sreethej, critically injured.
Officials revealed that they had not been informed about the actor's arrival for the premiere. Allu Arjun was taken into custody on Friday by the officials of the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad, where the case has been registered.
Under 105 BNS section, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than five years but which may extend to ten years.
A large crowd had gathered at the theatre around 9:40 pm for the Pushpa 2 premiere. The theatre management failed to make adequate security arrangements or inform the public about the planned appearance of some of the film’s lead actors, which led to chaos.
At approximately 9:30 pm, Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre with his personal security team, causing a surge of people eager to catch a glimpse of him. His security team pushed through the crowd to allow him entry into the lower balcony area.
In the ensuing disorder, Revathi and her son Sreethej were caught in the crush and suffocated. They were rushed to the hospital, where Revathi was declared dead, while Sreethej remains under medical care at a city hospital.
On Thursday, the actor filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking stay on all further proceedings, including his arrest. A few days back, the police arrested three of theatre management. More details are awaited.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticized the arrest of Allu Arjun on X, tweeting that the National Award-winning star's arrest is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers.
Meanwhile, the actor’s lawyers have urged the high court to restrain police from arresting him till Monday. His hearing is to resume today shortly around 4pm.
(With inputs from Express News Service)