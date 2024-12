HYDERABAD: Any filmmaker would have been elated if he had been handed a script with the twists and turns that Friday threw up for Allu Arjun, except perhaps the Pushpa-2: The Rule actor himself.

He was arrested from his Jubilee Hills residence in the afternoon and sent to Gandhi Hospital for a medical examination. A lower court ordered him to be jailed, and he was sent to Chanchalguda jail, even as the High Court granted him interim bail. However, he had to spend the night in jail due to “technical reasons.”

When the police went to his residence at 11.45 am, the actor questioned them how they could enter his bedroom and why they were not giving him time to even change.

When his queries were brushed aside, Arjun kissed and patted his wife Sneha Reddy and encouraged her to be brave.

Accompanied by his father and film producer Allu Arvind, he was taken to Chikkadapally police station at 1 pm. The police later sent him to Gandhi Hospital for health checks.

He was produced before the Nampally court at 3 pm. The Nampally court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody and he was shifted to the Chanchalguda jail.

Almost parallelly, the Telangana High Court, hearing his petition seeking quashing of the case against him, granted interim bail to Arjun for four weeks.