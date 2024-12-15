Telangana HC orders man to hand over custody of minor son to estranged American wife

HYDERABAD: Allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by Sara Bhayaraju, a US resident, seeking custody of her minor son, Saatvik Gary Bhayaraju, the Telangana High Court has directed the respondent, Umesh Bhayaraju, a resident of Hyderabad, to hand over the custody of the child, along with his passport and medical records to the petitioner by December 14, 2024.

A bench of Justices P Sam Koshy and N Tukaramji made it clear that the child should be handed over in the presence of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Malakpet police station.

Additionally, Umesh was ordered to bear the travel expenses for the petitioner and the child to facilitate their immediate return to the United States.

If Umesh failed to voluntarily comply, the SHO, Malakpet, was authorised to take custody of the child and documents in the presence of two mediators, deliver the child to the petitioner before the Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority by December 15 and file a detailed compliance report with the Registrar Judicial by December 24.