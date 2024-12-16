In an open letter, TPCC chief accuses KCR of insulting Telangana activists

HYDERABAD: Condemning and ridiculing BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao in strongest possible words and levelling a series of allegations, ranging from misogyny to corruption against him, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday asked the former chief minister to attend the ongoing winter session of state legislature.

In an open letter to the Leader of Opposition, the state Congress chief asked Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the proceedings and to give suggestions on state development instead of confining himself to the farmhouse.

In an all-out and no-holds-barred attack on the former CM, Mahesh Goud said that the “very existence of Telangana was imprisoned by KCR’s family”.

He also accused the former CM of discriminating against Telangana activists due to his “sheer arrogance”.

The TPCC chief also accused Chandrasekhar Rao of “insulting” poet Ande Sri, due to which Telangana had no state song until the Congress government announced one.

He also alleged that former CM failed to honour the invitation extended by the present government to attend the unveiling of Telangana Talli statue.

“What can we expect from a person who insulted Telangana activists at every stage,” he wondered.

Mahesh Goud also tried to remind the former CM of the promise he made to turn highly polluted Musi water into as fresh as tender coconut water. “Won’t you come to Musi and drink the coconut water?” he asked.

He also reminded the BRS president of his unfulfilled promise of transforming the Old City into a Dallas and Istanbul.

The TPCC chief also alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao’s henchmen have stakes in all the infrastructure development projects that were started during the BRS regime.

Claiming that the present government has implemented all the points mentioned in the Congress’ Farmers Declaration, he said: “Our government proved that it is a government by the farmers and for the farmers.”