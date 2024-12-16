'Think twice before going to theatre': Telangana Women's Commission's advice following Pushpa 2 stampede

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Women’s Commission (TGSWC) chairperson Sharada Nerella said people should think twice before going to watch films in theatres, especially when their children accompany them to premiere shows.

On Sunday, she went to KIMS Hospital to visit Sri Teja (8), who suffered asphyxiation during the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. Shrada said it had been 11 days since the incident, but he was still comatose.

“When film stars or other celebrities come out to meet people, they should inform the police and take preventive measures. Then only we can save people’s lives,” she said.

Actor Allu Arjun shared a post on X, stating that he was deeply concerned about the minor victim.

“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs,” he said.

“I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest,” he added.

Meanwhile, doctors have said that Sri Teja is undergoing treatment in the PICU, “his vital parameters are stable and is tolerating the food.

However, he has intermittent fever spikes and sensorium continues to be altered with frequent dystonic movements.” “We are closely monitoring his neurological status,” they added.