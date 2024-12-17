Panel formed to check misuse of land allotted to industries: Min Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state government is contemplating establishing 35 new Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) Parks covering 13,741 acres identified by the TGIIC, after due diligence, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu told the Assembly on Monday.

Answering a question raised by BJP member K Venkata Ramana Reddy during Question Hour, Sridhar Babu revealed that the state government had constituted a three-member committee in October to check whether industries that were allotted lands were utilising them for the stated purposes or whether they were diverted for other uses.

A detailed report will be submitted by the committee in February 2025. Based on the report, the government will take necessary action, Sridhar Babu said.

The panel is headed by Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion director G Malsur along with TGIIC managing director and another member. If the government finds any misuse of the parks, the lands will be resumed, the minister said.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had alleged that though the government gave lands for promoting industrial investments, some of the companies were utilising it as collateral to obtain loans from banks.

A whopping 13,741 acres has been identified for the establishment of industrial parks. Of this, 2,338 acres is government land, 7,638 acres is government assigned land and 3,765 acres is patta land and would be acquired, the minister said.