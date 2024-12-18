Tech advancements a major tool in conflicts: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday highlighted the global significance of technological advancements amidst ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony for B.Tech graduates from the Electronics and Mechanical Engineer (EME) Degree Engineering Course-105 and Technical Entry Scheme Course-42 at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, he emphasized the pivotal role of a well-equipped and motivated army as a nation’s strength.

Addressing the graduates, he said, “Your role is crucial for our armed forces in fostering innovation and enhancing capabilities.” He also shared motivational words, urging them to be mindful of their thoughts, words, actions, and habits, stating, “Your character defines your destiny.”