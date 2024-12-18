Telangana HC orders officials to rebuild demolished house of poor couple

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed Panchayat Raj officials of Nagar Kurnool district to rebuild a demolished structure belonging to a poor couple, Katakam Mahesh and Nagalakshmi of Domalapenta village, at their own expense. Justice T Madhavi Devi took serious view of the officials for disregarding stay orders issued by the court.

The court observed that the officials had acted high-handed by demolishing the couple’s tiny shed, which they used for both residence and livelihood through a small corner store. Justice Madhavi Devi questioned whether the same officials would dare take similar action against illegal constructions by influential individuals.

Mahesh and Nagalakshmi had constructed their house many years ago in Domalapenta of Amrabad mandal. They held a valid trade licence for operating a small shop and regularly paid property tax for the structure. Despite this, the Panchayat Raj department issued a notice for the removal of their house without providing a valid reason.

Fearing coercive action, the couple approached the HC, which granted interim stay orders, explicitly directing the officials not to proceed with demolition until further notice. However, the officials, in defiance of the court’s orders, demolished the house without filing a counter or seeking permission from the court.