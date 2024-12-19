BRS Leader KTR named in Formula E race corruption case; Telangana CM orders SIT probe into ORR lease irregularities

HYDERABAD: In two major developments in Telangana on Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao was named as Accused-1 (A-1) in the Formula E race case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) lease tenders.
The ACB, acting on a directive from the State government, registered the case against KT Rama Rao. This followed the Governor’s consent to prosecute the former minister. The case accuses the government of transferring ₹55 crore to foreign companies without approval, allegedly violating Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.
According to ACB sources, IAS officer Arvind Kumar, who was the then Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary, has been named as Accused-2 (A-2), and Chief Engineer BLN Reddy as Accused-3 (A-3). The case has been filed under sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2)(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing the State Legislative Assembly during a short discussion on the 'Outstanding Liabilities of the State,' stated, “The government will order a SIT probe into the ORR lease. The Cabinet meeting will decide the guidelines for the investigation.”
The ORR lease controversy stems from the decision by the then BRS government to lease the Outer Ring Road for 30 years under a 'toll-operate-transfer' (ToT) model for ₹7,380 crore. At the time, KT Rama Rao was the Municipal Minister, and Arvind Kumar served as the Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary.
The allegations against KT Rama Rao and Arvind Kumar have raised concerns over the propriety of their actions, particularly the unauthorised transfer of funds to foreign entities, which the government believes breached RBI norms.