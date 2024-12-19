Officials stress need for better coordination to protect tiger corridors in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: Officials have highlighted the need for improved coordination between various departments, such as the Railways, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Electricity, to protect wildlife corridors and implement the corridor plan in Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

It has been recommended that tiger cells be established in each district with the support of the state-level tiger steering committee.

Recently, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of the Forest Force (HoFF) RM Dobriyal visited the Kagaznagar forest division, where a tiger attacked two persons, including a woman, M Laxmi, who later succumbed to her injuries.

Dobriyal spent two days in the district with Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Elusingh Meru and conducted an interstate meeting with officials from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. He gathered information from forest officials regarding tiger movements and discussed measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.