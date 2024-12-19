Officials stress need for better coordination to protect tiger corridors in Telangana's Adilabad
ADILABAD: Officials have highlighted the need for improved coordination between various departments, such as the Railways, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Electricity, to protect wildlife corridors and implement the corridor plan in Kumrambheem Asifabad district.
It has been recommended that tiger cells be established in each district with the support of the state-level tiger steering committee.
Recently, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of the Forest Force (HoFF) RM Dobriyal visited the Kagaznagar forest division, where a tiger attacked two persons, including a woman, M Laxmi, who later succumbed to her injuries.
Dobriyal spent two days in the district with Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Elusingh Meru and conducted an interstate meeting with officials from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. He gathered information from forest officials regarding tiger movements and discussed measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.
Improved monitoring
Subsequently, Dobriyal instructed the ground-level staff to regularly monitor tiger movements and remain stationed locally instead of working from district headquarters or divisional offices. This is expected to improve real-time tracking and response to wildlife activity.
The Kagaznagar corridor is critical for tiger migration, as big cats from the TATR in Maharashtra cross the Pranahitha River to enter the state. From there, they move toward the core areas of the Kawal Tiger Reserve. Officials are working to identify migration paths and obstacles to ensure safe tiger movement.
Interstate cooperation
Maharashtra forest authorities have been actively sharing information about tiger migration and strategies to reduce tiger-human conflicts. Dobriyal gathered details from Chandrapur forest officials about the measures taken to protect tigers, tackle attacks and respond effectively in case of emergencies.
A tiger was recently spotted crossing railway tracks near Makoda village, located between Kumurambheem Asifabad and the Maharashtra state border. The tracks are about 10 km from Sirpur T mandal. Locals captured a video of the tiger, which quickly went viral on social media.
In response, forest officials have issued alerts to villagers near forest borders, warning them of possible tiger migration toward the division. Efforts are underway to enhance public awareness and minimise risks.