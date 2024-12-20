GHMC gets an earful from Telangana HC judge for lackadaisical approach

HYDERABAD: Expressing severe dissatisfaction over the casual and ineffective approach of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in addressing public grievances and complying with court directives, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday suggested that the GHMC commissioner discuss with the Principal Secretary the need for amendments to the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) to delegate appropriate powers.

The court was hearing a writ petition regarding the demolition of a staircase, sealing of a building and disconnection of power supply at a commercial property in Tolichowki, allegedly without considering the petitioner’s representation.

GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi, who appeared before the court as directed, was questioned by the judge regarding the GHMC’s failure to respond to civil court injunction orders and the absence of representation despite service of urgent notices.

The court noted that a civil judge had issued notices and provided multiple opportunities for the civic body to respond, yet it failed to contest the petition. Consequently, the civil court proceeded to issue ex parte orders.

Justice Lakshman made it clear that the injunction order restraining the respondents from illegally dispossessing the petitioner did not violate any legal guidelines.

Standing counsel for the GHMC informed the court that the deputy commissioner of Circle 13 had issued a notice and sealed the property on September 21, 2024, after demolishing the staircase. However, the petitioner allegedly broke the seal and resumed business. Despite court directions, the GHMC failed to provide proper instructions to its standing counsel, Arun Kumar Midde, who had recently taken charge.

Justice Lakshman criticised GHMC’s inefficiency, noting the lack of coordination and legal compliance. He highlighted the facts that deputy commissioners were issuing revocation orders without proper authority under the law; there was inadequate action against illegal constructions, including ineffective demolitions.