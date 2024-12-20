Telangana HC hears petition by KTR to quash corruption case

HYDERABAD: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court granted permission to hear a lunch motion petition filed by Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), MLA and Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The petition seeks the quashing of proceedings in Crime No.12/RCO-CIU ACB-2024, registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The court scheduled the hearing for after 2:45 PM on Friday.

The petitioner, named as Accused No. 1 in the case, is alleged to have been involved in irregularities concerning the conduct of Formula E Races in Hyderabad.

The prosecution has invoked Section 13(1)(a) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 409 read with 120B of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, the case stems from a complaint by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), alleging procedural violations and financial irregularities.

A tripartite agreement was executed on October 25, 2022, between Formula E Operations Ltd. (a UK-based company), the MA&UD Department of Telangana, and ACE Nxt Gen Private Limited for conducting Formula E Races from seasons 9 to 12 in Hyderabad.