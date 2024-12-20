Uttam Kumar Reddy to MLAs: Ensure smooth land acquisition

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that some of the irrigation projects have been held up due to delay in land acquisition, Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday urged MLAs from across the political spectrum to extend support to the state government to acquire the lands required and meet the deadlines set for completion of the projects.

He said that the government was steadfast in its commitment to complete all the pending projects systematically to ensure water availability, boost agricultural development and address the needs of farmers.

Replying to a question raised by Vemula Veeresham during Question Hour, Uttam said that the state government will complete irrigation projects by considering the cost-benefit ratio. “Previously, a lot of money was spent but less ayacut was brought into use. Now, we want to spend less and bring more ayacut into usage and provide water to 30 lakh more acres in Telangana,” he said.

Uttam said that `37 crore has been released for land acquisition for the Brahmin Vellamla project in Nalgonda, another `22 crore will be released this week and `17 crore next week for the said project. The SLBC tunnel work has been started on war footing and would be completed in two years, spare parts for the tunnel are being procured from the USA, he said. The government also sanctioned `120 crore for the Station Ghanpur canal works and tenders would be invited soon, the minister disclosed.

He told the House that the government has accorded administrative approval for `123.98 crore for completion of restoration works of Dharmareddypally canal in Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda district.

‘New culture’, says Harish

Former minister T Harish Rao raised objection over R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy posing questions to Uttam. He urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar not to allow discussions between the ministers as Cabinet decisions are collective decisions.