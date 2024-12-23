Police arrest two for duping Telangana resident of Rs 16 lakh

KHAMMAM: Cybercrime sleuths arrested two persons, including a woman, for duping a Sathupalli resident of Rs 16,05,778. The cops arrested the accused — S Srikanth (30), a private firm employee and resident of Jaikesaram village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, and Vankara Lavanya (27), a resident of Thota village in Andhra Pradesh — in Visakhapatnam and produced them in Khammam cyber crime court on Sunday.

According to police, Lavanya, who provides coaching for bank jobs, developed a close relationship with the victim through a fake Facebook account under the screenname “Rinku Lavanya”. After establishing trust, she allegedly solicited money from the victim under various pretexts, including urgent needs and her mother’s ill health.

When the victim demanded the return of the money, Lavanya allegedly introduced Srikanth as her brother. Srikanth then contacted the victim, threatening him with evidence of their online interactions, including chats, WhatsApp calls and video calls.

The victim subsequently filed a complaint with the cybercrime police. Following a thorough investigation, the police apprehended the accused in Visakhapatnam.