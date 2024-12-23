Security stepped up at actor Allu Arjun's home following vandalism

HYDERABAD: The police on Monday beefed up security at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun here, a day after vandalism at the place, even as the opposition parties in Telangana attacked the ruling Congress over the incident.

Six people, claiming to be members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence on Sunday evening.

A local court granted bail to those who indulged in the defacement.