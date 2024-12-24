Actor Allu Arjun appears before Chikkadpally police for questioning in Sandhya theatre stampede case

HYDERABAD: A day after the Hyderabad police summoned him, actor Allu Arjun appeared before the Chikkadapally police on Tuesday at around 11 am for questioning in connection with the stampede case, where he is listed as accused number 11.

The police served a notice to him the day after Hyderabad Police Commissioner released a video outlining the timeline of the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Around 10:30 am, Allu Arjun left his residence and proceeded to the police station.

The police informed him through the notice that, as per condition No. 3, “you (Allu Arjun) should co-operate with the investigation.”

“The case is under investigation, and your presence is quite essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers from you about the incident and, if necessary, for visiting the scene of the offence, in order to ascertain the true facts,” the notice stated.

The police are currently questioning Allu Arjun in the presence of his advocate, Ashok Reddy.