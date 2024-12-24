Five arrested for murder at Telangana's Bowenpally

HYDERABAD: Five people were arrested by the Bowenpally police on Monday for their alleged involvement in a murder case on December 21.

According to the police, the prime accused Mohammed Shabbir of Musheerabad is the father-in-law of the victim Mohd. Sameer (21).

Sameer had married Ferdoz Sadaf without the consent of Shabbir, her father. However, Shabbir threatened Sameer to sign the divorce papers and convinced Ferdoz after a month.

According to the police, Shabbir and Mohd Omer, his son, felt that Sameer had maligned their image and bore a grudge against him.

Omer also threatened Sameer several times, but the latter did not listen. As a result, Shabir and his son along with three others hatched a plan to kill Sameer and attacked him with knives on December 21.

A case was registered at Bowenpally PS under BNS Sections 61, 103 (1), 191, 49 BNS r/w 3 (5) BNS and Sec 25 (1) B (b) Arms Act.