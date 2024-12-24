K Chandrasekhar Rao, T Harish move Telangana HC to quash order on Kaleshwaram

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao have filed a petition in the Telangana High Court to quash an order passed by the principal sessions judge of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district regarding a criminal petition alleging irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

It may be recalled that N Rajalingamurthy of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district had filed a complaint under Section 200 of CrPC-1973 against KCR, Harish Rao and six others with a prayer to the Junior Civil Judge cum Judicial Magistrate of First Class to refer the complaint to the police for investigation under Section 156 (3) of CrPC into the allegations of irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

After considering the matter in detail, the magistrate dismissed the complaint on January 12, 2024, on the ground that the said court lacked jurisdiction as it is designated the Special Court for trial of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Suspend case against KCR, says lawyer

Following this, Rajalingamurthy filed a revision petition before the principal sessions judge, Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

The sessions judge exercised the powers of revision allowing an application seeking to set aside the dismissal order on a private complaint filed by the defacto complainant.