Telangana Cabinet to meet on December 30

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on December 30. To be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the meeting is likely to discuss several crucial matters, including implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme and the plan to issue of new ration cards.

It may be recalled that the state government has decided to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme, replacing the previous government’s Rythu Bhandu scheme, from Sankranti.

Recently, the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to make recommendations on eligibility of beneficiaries, submitted its report to the government. In view of this, the Cabinet likely to discuss and decide the eligibility criteria for implementation of the scheme.

Sources said that the government is reluctant to extend the benefits of this scheme to income taxpayers and public representatives. Extent of the land will be key in deciding the beneficiaries.