Telangana: Kamareddy woman seeks EAM Jaishankar's help to rescue husband stuck in Riyadh

NIZAMABAD: Sangula Roja, a resident of Kamareddy, has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to rescue her husband S Narsimlu, who has been illegally held against his will by his employer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the last 1.5 years.

In a letter to the EAM, Roja wrote that Narsimlu went to Riyadh to work as a school bus driver with kafeel (sponsor) Ibrahim Muthyib Ibrahim Alotaibi in August 2022. After reaching Riyadh, he was forced to work as a labourer at a farmhouse, carry construction material for under-construction buildings and work as a house driver, Roja wrote.

“He is being forced to work for more than 17 hours per day. His agreement was for one year but this term exceeded by six months,” she wrote.

When Narsimlu’s father Chennaiah recently passed away, the kafeel did not allow him to even attend the last rites, Roja alleged. She said that her husband was diabetic and was also suffering from BP and heart problems. “Kindly help my husband return safely as soon as possible,” Roja requested the EAM.

Meanwhile, MBT state president Amjad Ullah Khan posted Narsimlu’s video, in which he narrated his problems. Narsimlu explained how the owners treated him and the problems he faced at the workplace. He was not willing to stay there and expressed his wish to return to his native place.