Power lines in farmlands: Telangana HC directs firm to follow SOPs

The Telangana High Court has directed Power Grid Bidar Transmission Limited to take a decision in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines concerning farmers affected by the 765 KV electricity transmission lines passing through lands in Makta Madharam village of Kadthal mandal in Rangareddy district.

The court was hearing a write petition filed by Ganta Srinivasulu and other farmers from Kadthal on September 26, challenging the approval granted to Power Grid Bidar by the Centre, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, and the District Collector to lay the power lines across their land.

The farmers contended that the approval violated the principles of natural law and the provisions of Section 68 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Works of License Rules, 2006.

They sought an order to prevent the power lines from being installed on their properties.

Power Grid Bidar stated that it would provide compensation in line with the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Power. However, the farmers appealed, arguing that the single judge failed to issue any orders on their concerns. A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao heard the appeal and passed the verdict.

The court noted that the farmers had submitted a memorandum to the authorities on September 21, objecting to the power lines, but received no response. As a result, they filed the writ petition. The bench ruled that the farmers should submit their objections once again to Power Grid Bidar. The transmission company was directed to review the objections and make a decision based on the SOP guidelines issued by the Centre on June 14, 2024.