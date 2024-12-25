TGFDC chief vows to support Revathi’s kin

HYDERABAD: Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) chairman and film producer Velamakucha Venkata Ramana Reddy, popularly known as Dil Raju, on Tuesday announced that they will stand by the family of Revathi, who died in the Sandhya Theatre stampede, and take care of her critically injured son Sri Tej.

Dil Raju visited Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, and spoke to Revathi’s husband Bhaskar.

Later speaking to the media, Dil Raju said: “It is sad that such an incident has happened. People and actors come to movies for entertainment. But unfortunately this tragic incident occurred.”

To meet CM, Allu Arjun

Stating that he returned from the US on Monday night, he said that he will be meeting the chief minister soon.

“Hopefully, we will get the CM’s appointment in the next two days. All of us from the film industry will meet the CM. Some people are alleging that the government is targeting the film industry. But the CM has categorically said : ‘whatever industry needs, the FDC government stands by the industry’. We will take care of the industry,” he said.

“I will also meet Allu Arjun,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dil Raju said that he will take care of Revanthi’s family. “I have enquired about Bhasker job. He says he is working in a private company. After speaking to the CM, we will try to provide Bhaskar a ‘private’ job in the film industry as per his wishes,” he added.