Telangana HC questions delay by Group-I aspirants, dismisses pleas

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a clutch of writ petitions filed by aspirants seeking directions to the state Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to issue a revised Prelims selection list for Group-I.

The petitioners had also challenged the amendments in the form of GO No. 29 issued by the General Administration department on February 8, 2024, and GO 55 dated April 25, 2022.

However, the bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice G Radha Rani refused to declare the amendments invalid, stating that the plea was filed belatedly and there was no satisfactory explanation for the delay.

In its orders, the bench pointed out that the petitioners failed to approach the court promptly after the cancellation of Notification No. 4/2022 dated April 26, 2022, through a web note issued on February 19, 2024.

The bench observed: “After a lapse of six months from the date of cancellation of the old notification, the petitioners approached this court without assigning any reasons for the delay, much less, day-to-day delay. If the petitioners were genuinely aggrieved by the cancellation, they ought to have challenged the same at the earliest point of time. Though the delay is six months, in matters of this nature, even day-to-day delay matters.”

The court further held that GO Ms No. 29, dated February 8, 2024, and Rule 22 (2)(a) and (b) of the Rules of 1996 could not be disregarded.

On the basis of these findings, the bench dismissed the petitions, stating that the delay alone was sufficient grounds to reject them without considering other arguments raised by the petitioners.