Woman forced to drink liquor, gangraped

ADILABAD: A gang of three to four men kidnapped and raped a 30-year-old woman on the outskirts of Nirmal town late on Friday.

While rumours were circulating that the woman, a resident of Nirmal, had travelled to Nizamabad for personal work and was waiting at the Nirmal bus stand around 10.30 pm, the police have clarified that the survivor told in her statement that she had left her house after having an argument with her husband. Soon after, she boarded an auto-rickshaw. Shortly after, three men entered the auto-rickshaw from the back and coerced her into travelling to the outskirts of the town.

According to sources, they allegedly forced her to drink liquor before raping her in the town outskirts. After the attack, the accused, yet to be identified, left her unconscious at the bus stand. After local authorities were informed about the unconscious woman, the police arrived at the scene and took her to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police issued a press release on Saturday stating that constable Rathod Anil, who was on duty at Blue Court, was approached by an auto-rickshaw driver who informed him about the unconscious woman in an auto near the Nirmal bus stand. The constable immediately shifted her to the local government hospital.

On Saturday, after regaining consciousness, the woman explained the events that led to the assault. She mentioned having had a domestic argument with her husband earlier that day.

While waiting at the bus stand, she was approached by a man named Yogesh, who she confided in about needing money. Yogesh then contacted another man, Kalyan, who offered her money in exchange for engaging in a physical relationship with him.

Kalyan allegedly took the woman to a lodge in the town, where he reportedly demanded she engage in unnatural sex. When she refused, Kalyan allegedly forcibly undressed her and raped her.