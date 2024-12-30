BRS MLC Kavitha asks people to question Congress on its ‘failures’

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday called upon the people to question the Congress on its “failures” and “misdeeds”.

The former MP, during her first visit to Nizamabad since being released on bail from Tihar jail in Delhi liquor scam, garlanded the Telangana Talli statue at Subhash Nagar.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha alleged that the Congress leaders were indulging vendetta politics because were unable to take on BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao politically.

“They are targeting KCR’s family. Cases are being registered against me and my brother KTR. But we will not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics. We will fight and come out clean,” she said.

“If anyone does not know and remember the chief minister’s name or it anyone expresses his or her opinion on social media, they too would be face these kind of cases. This shows that the current rulers are not ready to face the truth,” she added.

Alleging that the Congress government has forgotten all the assurances and poll promises it made to the people of Telangana, she expressed confidence in the BRS winning all future elections, including the upcoming local body polls.