Congress rolls up its sleeves for local body elections in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Determined to sweep the coming local body elections, the ruling Congress has started strategising in earnest even as it hopes that the Rythu Bharosa scheme, set to be implemented by this Sankranti, will swing voters in its favour.

The Congress government has already disbursed Rs 21,000 crore as loan waiver for farmers.

Party leaders have been directed to highlight the fulfilment of promises made in the party’s manifesto, particularly the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Meanwhile, the party leadership has received internal survey reports assessing the performance of Congress MLAs. Sources said that the reports pointed to gaps in communication between legislators and grassroots leaders. They disclosed that the report says nearly 40 MLAs lag in engaging with local cadres due to their working style and prioritisation of local issues. The leadership is believed to be working out plans to address this situation and strengthen the party’s position before the elections.

The party leadership is also considering a tactical sequence for the elections, with plans to hold Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency elections first. It believes that this will minimise internal conflicts, which are more likely to arise during the sarpanch elections and secure a majority in Zilla Parishads across the state.

The leadership is well aware that success in the local body elections is crucial for building momentum ahead of the next Assembly elections, a senior leader told TNIE, adding that efforts are on to bring about cohesion among MLAs, MPs, and grassroots workers.

For TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, these elections will be seen as a test of his leadership and organisational abilities, being the first major electoral challenge since he took over the reins of the party.