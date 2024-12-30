Kanha Shanti Vanam students’ skills impress CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited the Kanha Shanti Vanam, a global centre for meditation and spiritual development located in Nandigama mandal of Rangareddy district.

During his visit, he enquired about the soft skills provided to children and students at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

The chief minister congratulated the students, who demonstrated skills like identifying colours and reading words while blindfolded. He said that steps need to be taken to provide such skills in government and residential schools as well.

Later, he visited the Tree Conservation Centre on the Kanha Shanti Vanam premises. He also visited the rain forest set up in Shanti Vanam.

He planted a Galibuda (Hildergardia Populifolia) sapling at the meditation centre and visited the meditation hall.

Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Government Advisor Srinivasa Raju, Congress MLA V Shankaraiah and senior officials were present on the occasion.