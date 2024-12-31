CM Revanth Reddy seeks Microsoft’s support to position Hyderabad as global tech leader

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought Microsoft Corporation’s support to build a robust ecosystem positioning Hyderabad as a global leader in technology. In response, Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella affirmed the company’s commitment to partnering with the state government on its initiatives.

Nadella was in Hyderabad to participate in the centenary celebration of his alma mater, Hyderabad Public School, on December 24.

On Monday, the chief minister, along with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Special Chief Secretary of IT and Industries department Jayesh Ranjan met Nadella here.

During the meeting, Revanth highlighted Microsoft’s early presence in Hyderabad, growing to a workforce of 10,000 employees and investing in a 600 MW data centre in the state. He thanked Nadella for consistent investments and expansion in the region.

The chief minister and the IT minister discussed key technology imperatives for Telangana, including advancements in AI, Gen AI, cloud. They emphasised the need for Microsoft’s support to establish Hyderabad as a global tech hub.

The chief minister also outlined infrastructure development plans such as the Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, new manufacturing clusters, and the creation of a skilled workforce through institutions like Young India Skills University.

Satya Nadella lauded the government’s vision on infrastructure and skill development, noting that these efforts are crucial for positioning Hyderabad among the top 50 cities globally for economic growth.