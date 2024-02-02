Lok Sabha Litmus test for CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: In an interesting turn of events, among the 34 leaders who on Thursday submitted applications for Congress tickets for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections was Mallu Nandini, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Nandini applied for the Khammam LS seat, and so did former PCC chief V Hanumantha Rao. The party also received nine applications for Mahabubabad, eight for Nagarkurnool, six for Warangal, six for Bhongir and three for Nizamabad Lok Sabha seats. Other leaders like Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Akula Lalitha, K Nagesh and Manda Jagannatham also applied for the party tickets.

Thursday’s 34 applications brought the total to 41 and the party expects this number to spike sharply before the February 3 deadline. The huge number of applications for LS tickets has led to a problem of plenty for the party.