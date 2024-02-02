Lok Sabha Litmus test for CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: In an interesting turn of events, among the 34 leaders who on Thursday submitted applications for Congress tickets for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections was Mallu Nandini, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
Nandini applied for the Khammam LS seat, and so did former PCC chief V Hanumantha Rao. The party also received nine applications for Mahabubabad, eight for Nagarkurnool, six for Warangal, six for Bhongir and three for Nizamabad Lok Sabha seats. Other leaders like Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Akula Lalitha, K Nagesh and Manda Jagannatham also applied for the party tickets.
Thursday’s 34 applications brought the total to 41 and the party expects this number to spike sharply before the February 3 deadline. The huge number of applications for LS tickets has led to a problem of plenty for the party.
It will be a herculean task for Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to recommend the names to the party high command. The Lok Sabha polls will be a litmus test for Revanth, as this will be the first election after he assumed charge as chief minister.
The polls will also be seen as a barometer of the popularity of his government, given the fact that it will complete about five months of its term by the time the votes are cast in April or May. As TPCC chief, Revanth has to ensure that the party’s Telangana unit performs and does its bit to help a Congress leader become the prime minister.
As there are many aspirants for various Lok Sabha seats, it remains to be seen how Revanth manages to keep them in good humour and keep the party flock together while ensuring that those who do not get the tickets do not jeopardise the chances of the Congress candidates.
Coveted seat
For example, the Khammam seat is being coveted by many. Aspiring for the ticket — along with Nandini and Hanumantha Rao — are senior leader Renuka Chowdary, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Prasada Reddy and Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao’s son Yugandhar, going by their past comments.
While many aspirants are expected for each of the 17 seats in Telangana, the party also faces the problem of a shortage of winning horses in many of these constituencies. This is one more problem for Revanth to overcome.
Though there are reports that some BRS leaders were interested in contesting on Congress tickets in the LS polls, it remains to be seen whether the Congress high command encourages them or not.