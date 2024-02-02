Telangana: Karimnagar cops granted 1-day custody of BRS corporator

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar Rural police were given 24-hour custody of 21st division (Sitarampur) corporator Jangili Sagar who was recently arrested on charges of land grabbing. The custody will end at 10 am on Friday. The BRS leader is currently in Karimnagar jail as part of his 14-day remand.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Rural police conducted searches in Sagar’s house in Sitarampur and Karimnagar on Thursday. They reportedly seized several important documents related to the cases registered against the corporator.

A few days ago, Karimnagar Rural ACP T Karunakar Rao opened a rowdy sheet against Sagar citing his involvement in a series of crimes, illegal threats and land grabs. Following his arrest, many BRS leaders and some corporators have begun to distance themselves from him.

The police are also investigating any potential involvement of influential figures within the BRS who may have supported Sagar in his land-grabbing activities.

Simultaneously, the Karimnagar Rural police are questioning BRS leaders to ascertain any connections with land grabbing and illicit activities.

During an inquiry, a BRS leader from Theegalaguttapally was questioned, suspected to be a benami for a city-based BRS leader; however, he was later released.