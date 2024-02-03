Ad firm owner diverts Rs 21 cr from TSRTC contract, held

HYDERABAD: The owner of an advertising agency named Go Rural India Private Limited, Vaddanu Suneel, was arrested and remanded on Friday. Suneel had allegedly failed to fulfil contract obligations with TSRTC and diverted the funds for personal use. He had allegedly misappropriated Rs 10.74 crore for the Hyderabad region and Rs 10.97 crore for the Secunderabad region, totaling Rs 21.72 crore.

Suneel, residing in Chintal, was apprehended by the Economic Offence Wing Team-5 after they received a complaint lodged in the first week of January. He has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

According to EOW, Suneel and his wife, Mrudula, engaged in an advertising contract with TSRTC in 2020 for the Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions.

Authorities are also investigating to ascertain the involvement of Mrudula, who serves as the director of the firm, in the scam.

The EOW is gathering additional evidence and identifying other potential accomplices.