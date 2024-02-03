Pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased auto drivers, says KTR

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked the state government to bail out auto-rickshaw drivers, who he alleged are resorting to suicides due to lack of work.

Recalling the incident of an auto-rickshaw driver setting fire to his vehicle in front of Praja Bhavan, Rama Rao demanded that the state government should pay Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of auto-rickshaw drivers who died by suicide.

The government should also pay Rs 10,000 every month to auto-rickshaw drivers, who lost job, due to the implementation of free travel for women in RTC buses. He alleged that 15 auto-rickshaw drivers died by suicide in the Congress government.

Addressing Ch Malla Reddy’s Vijayotsava Sabha earlier in the day, Rama Rao alleged that the chief minister declared that the six guarantees of the Congress would be implemented only if the Congress wins Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the Congress would not win even 50 LS seats in the entire country.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government pledged the interests of the state to the Centre on water sharing. He found fault with the state for agreeing to hand over the irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board. It means that the state had to seek the permission of the Centre to construct new projects, he said.