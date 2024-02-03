Telangana: DCA busts inter-state human blood, plasma racket

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) uncovered a racket involving illegal collection and sale of human plasma and whole human blood from various blood banks across Telangana.

On Friday, officials raided the premises of Haemo Service Laboratories in Bhavani Nagar in Moosapet, being run by a man named R Raghavendra Naik for the past eight years. The laboratory was illegally collecting plasma from multiple blood banks and stocking them for unauthorised sale, cops said.

Naik had procured blood from Srikara Hospital Blood Bank in Miyapur, New Life Blood Centre in Darulshifa, and RR Hospital Blood Bank in Dharampeth, Kurnool. The blood was then sold to hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Pune, Balanagar, Bengaluru, Madinaguda, Cherlapally, and Mallapur.

The accused had illegally obtained over 6,000 units of blood from blood banks since 2016, selling them at significant profits, police said. Human plasma, procured illegally at `700, were sold at `3,800 to various firms. In addition, in-vitro diagnostic kits for HIV, Hepatitis C, malaria and venereal diseases were also found stocked at the premises.