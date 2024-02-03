Telangana: SCCL targets 2.3 L tonnes every day for 60 days

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has set a target of producing 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal every day for the next 60 days to meet the power requirements of the country.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Balaram held a meeting with officials here on Friday where he directed the staff to work to achieve the target of 70 million tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal.

The power demand in the country would peak in the coming summer, Balaram said, asking the officials to achieve the coal production targets to meet the requirements of thermal power stations in the country. To achieve 70 million tonnes of coal in this financial year, the SCCL has to produce 140 lakh tonnes of coal in the next two months. For this, the CMD set a target of 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal per day.

The CMD said that in the first 10 months of this financial year, the SCCL produced 56.3 million tonnes of coal against the target of 56.7 million tonnes. However, production in the 10 months this year was 4 per cent more than the corresponding period last year.

As against the target of transporting 56.7 million tonnes of coal this year, the SCCL transported 57.23 tonnes already. There was a 6 per cent growth in coal transportation this year, compared to last year.

The SCCL plans to focus mainly on Bhupalpally, Mandamarri and Srirampur areas in the next two months to achieve the targets.

The CMD also directed the officials to focus on getting forest and environment clearances for JK OC mine in Yellandu, VK coal mine in Kothagudem, Goleti OC in Bellampalli and also another coal block in Odisha. All these proposed mines have 19.80 tonnes capacity.

The CMD also wanted the officials to expedite the works on RG coal mine in Ramagundam-3 area and MVK OC mine in Bellampalli area, which would be started in next financial year.