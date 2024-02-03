TSSDC officials mull own cold storage unit to cut costs

NIZAMABAD: The regional office of the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation (TSSDC) Nizamabad is hoping that the government allows construction of cold storages which will help it cut down on its annual expenditure on storage.

The regional office, covering five acres in Sarangapur, serves Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and caters to around 2,000 farmers cultivating crops for seed purposes across 20,000 acres. With an annual turnover of Rs 24 crore, the TSSDC is struggling in the absence of government subsidies on seeds in recent years.

The TSSDC is faced with seed demand from local farmers as well as other states. It recently supplied Bengal gram seeds `16 crore to Odisha, with Nizamabad contributing seeds worth `8 crore to the supply. However, the lack of cold storage facilities forces TSSDC to spend `25 lakh annually on renting private cold storage facilities, and the additional expenses of loading, unloading and transport.

Despite the agricultural prominence of Nizamabad district, the Cooperative Society and other facilities have not ventured into cold storage. Presently, around 14 private cold storage units operate in the district. Officials of the TSSDC plan to utilise its campus in Nizamabad to construct the necessary cold storage facility. Once complete, the cold storage will reduce overall expenditure and help the TSSDC grow, an official said.

K Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the regional manager of TSSDC in Nizamabad, said that the matter is already under consideration by higher officials.