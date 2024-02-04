2024 Lok Sabha polls: Congress in Telangana receives 306 applications

HYDERABAD: As many as 306 aspirants, including the kith and kin of several ministers and senior leaders, have submitted their applications seeking approval of their candidature to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The last day for submitting applications ended on Saturday. Several candidates have applied for multiple segments out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Congress has provided a window of four days to apply for party tickets.

On the last day alone, the party received a whopping 165 applications. Prominent among the applicants were Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandhini for Khammam, V Hanumantha Rao, Sama Rammohan Reddy, T Bellaiah Naik, Anil Kumar Yadav, Jetti Kusuma Kumar, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Bandla Ganesh, Mallu Ravi, Manda Jagannadham, Akula Lalitha, Rathod Prakash, Mothkupalli Narsimhulu, K Raghuveer Reddy, T Jagga Reddy, and several others.

Among the 17 Lok Sabha segments, Khammam and Nalgonda segments have garnered more applications due to the party’s strong presence in these regions.