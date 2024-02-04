BRS leader Vinod Kumar uninterested in developing Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar is a non-local who is not committed to developing Karimnagar.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Sanjay claimed to have facilitated funds under the Smart City Mission and alleged that they had been diverted. Further claiming that the Congress and BRS are colluding, he suggested a clandestine agreement between Vinod and Ponnam Prabhakar.

In response to Congress MP Suresh’s ‘separate nation’ remark, Sanjay accused the Congress of attempting to divide the country. He equated certain Congress leaders’ statements with acts of terrorism, recalling previous instances where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly insulted the nation.