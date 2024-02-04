Telangana

Commencement of work certificate from GHMC must regardless of plot size: HC

Despite receiving notices to halt the construction, the petitioners argued the validity of their registration.
Telangana HC
Telangana HC(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court upheld the requirement asking building owners to obtain a work commencement certificate from the civic body before construction, even for plots smaller than 75 square yards.

The ruling followed a petition by three individuals from Vinayaka Nagar of Neredmet in GHMC limits, who had started construction based on registration under the TS-bPASS Act of 2020. Despite receiving notices to halt the construction, the petitioners argued the validity of their registration.

However, the GHMC contended that post-verification was necessary, as per Section 7 of the TS-bPASS Act, 2020. The court upheld the GHMC’s position, stating authorities must verify details within 21 days before the construction can proceed.

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com