Commencement of work certificate from GHMC must regardless of plot size: HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court upheld the requirement asking building owners to obtain a work commencement certificate from the civic body before construction, even for plots smaller than 75 square yards.

The ruling followed a petition by three individuals from Vinayaka Nagar of Neredmet in GHMC limits, who had started construction based on registration under the TS-bPASS Act of 2020. Despite receiving notices to halt the construction, the petitioners argued the validity of their registration.

However, the GHMC contended that post-verification was necessary, as per Section 7 of the TS-bPASS Act, 2020. The court upheld the GHMC’s position, stating authorities must verify details within 21 days before the construction can proceed.