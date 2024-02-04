GHMC struggling to pay bills to small contractors: G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that slums in Hyderabad are choking due to a slew of problems, including lack of drinking water and proper roads, overflowing sewers, non-functional street lights and inadequate sanitation.

He demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government fix these issues at the earliest. After inaugurating several developmental works in the Jubilee Hills constituency, he inspected the locality.

Kishan interacted with residents and shopkeepers during his visit. He also purchased vegetables from the Borabanda SRT Market.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP state president requested the Congress government to think about the problems faced by slum dwellers. “The GHMC (Greater hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has ended up in a position where it is struggling to pay bills to small contractors,” he said and further accused the Congress and BRS, stating that these parties have concentrated only on amassing wealth through contracts while grossly neglecting people.

Later in the day, Kishan welcomed Adilabad district ZP chairman Janardhan Rathod and Narayanapet constituency leader Rana Pratap into the saffron fold.