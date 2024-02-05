Suicide of two girls: Kin blame auto driver

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The parents and relatives of the two students, who died by suicide on Saturday, are pointing fingers at the hostel matron and the auto driver, Ramesh. According to the deceased Bhavya’s father, Ramesh had allegedly been harassing the students, and Bhavya had reported this to the matron, Shailaja, who ignored the issue, leading to their daughters’ subsequent suicides.

However, when TNIE asked the students about the hostel matron, they expressed satisfaction with her care, stating that she treats them like her own children. Additionally, the suicide letter left by the students explicitly mentions that the matron is not to blame for their decision to end their lives.

Meanwhile, a postmortem examination was conducted and the dead bodies were handed over to the deceased’s family. The Bhuvanagiri police are currently looking into the case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)