Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha evading ED summons, says ASG

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, told the court that she has been avoiding summons issued to her and was not appearing before the agency. Sibal then recalled that the ASG had assured the bench on September 26, 2023, that the agency will not call Kavitha for questioning till the court hears her petition.

The ED had issued the summons to Kavitha on September 4, asking her to appear at the agency’s Delhi office on September 15. However, on September 15, the ED informed the apex court that the agency would extend the summons by 10 days.

Then, Kavitha approached the SC seeking to restrain the ED from calling her during the pendency of her petition, by way of a notice or summons.